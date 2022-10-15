Lil Baby Fan Tries to Perform for Him at Meet and Greet, Rapper Hilariously Turns Him Away

Rappers are always encountering fans who do crazy things for the camera. Case in point: a Lil Baby fan tried to perform for him at a meet and greet and the Atlanta rapper hilariously turned him away.

On Friday (Oct. 14), TikTok user harry.daniels posted a video of himself singing to Lil Baby at his meet-and-greet event in New York for his just-released project It's Only Me. In the clip, the TikToker walks up and begins to warble the lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo's pop ballad "Drivers License."

Lil Baby looks at him and is clearly not impressed by his singing skills. Harry, not reading the room, tries to sing again. "Alright, alright. I'm about to get into it, about to get into it," he said. "I'm in New York...with Lil Baby. Ain't it crazy?"

Lil Baby quickly tells him, "Don't get into it" and turns him away. "Thank yooooou!" he yells as Harry embarrassingly trots off. Watch the crazy moment below.

Although Baby wasn't feeling Harry's vocal skills, don't feel bad for him. Apparently, he likes to audition for music artists at events and film their reactions. Back in August, Harry performed a freestyle for Megan Thee Stallion at her meet and greet, and let's just say a future collaboration won't happen anytime soon.

In the end, TikTok user harry.daniels is just having fun, so you can't be mad at him. Although he may want to take some singing lessons.

Watch TikTok User Freestyle for Megan Thee Stallion at Her Meet and Greet Event Below