Young Thug Shares First Tweets Since His Release From Jail and Mentions Rats

Young Thug is a free man after being released on probation from jail after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. In his first tweets since his release, he mentions rats.

Young Thug Shares Cryptic Tweet

On Nov. 2, Young Thug posted his first tweet in over two years as a free man. The first tweet reads: "Real plea deal jack!" which is clearly a reference to his plea deal in the YSL RICO case that saw him receive time served and 15 years of probation without having to flip on anyone. The second tweet, posted on Sunday morning Nov. 3, is a bit more cryptic.

"Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter," the second post reads.

Wham is a reference to Lil Baby. So, it appears Thugger wants to drop new music with the Quality Control rapper. However, the rats he is mentioning are unclear. Some people surmised Thug is talking about Gunna, who took a plea deal in the YSL case back in December of 2022. However, Thug's attorney mentioned during his plea deal that Gunna is one of the only codefendants Thug wants to have contact with. So, it appears they are on good terms.

Young Thug Sentenced to Time Served

Last week, Young Thug and three of his codefendants entered guilty pleas in the middle of what was the longest trial in Georgia state history.

Thug, born Jeffrey Williams, pleaded guilty charges of participating in a criminal street gang, violation of Georgia's controlled substance act and multiple gun crimes. He was sentenced to 40 years, with 5 to service, but commuted to time served with 15 years of probation followed by backloaded 20 years and was released on Oct. 31. With the latest tweet, it looks like fans will be getting new music soon.

Check out Young Thug's latest tweets below.

See Young Thug's First Tweets Since His Release From Jail