Diddy Is Guilty on Just the Prostitution Charges – Now What?

Following a highly publicized trial, Diddy received a mixed verdict in his sex crimes case today. The embattled music mogul skated on the biggest charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. However, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. So, what's next for the Bad Boy Entertainment founder?

Diddy Convicted on Two Charges, So Now What Happens?

The not guilty verdicts on RICO and sex trafficking mean the Feds left reasonable doubt in the jurors. As for the guilty verdicts, two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. According to Associated Press, Diddy was convicted of flying men and women around the country, including his ex-girlfriends Cassie and the anonymous witness known as Jane, and male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

After the verdict was announced today (July 2), Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, argued that Puff should be released today on a $1 million bond until his sentencing and return to his Miami home.

"He is no longer charged with sex trafficking or racketeering," Angifilo told Judge Arun Subramanian, according to Inner City Press. "His plane has been chartered. It is in Maui. He does not have access to his plane. This is his first conviction, and it is a prostitution offense. He should be released."

The defense proposed the following bail package, according to a court document obtained and shared by legal reporter Meghann Cuniff:

a. A $1,000,000 bond

b. Co-signed by Sean Combs, his mother, his sister, and the mother of his oldest daughter

c. Mr. Combs’s travel will be restricted to the Southern District of Florida, Central District of California and the Southern District of New York (to attend Court and meet with his counsel) as well as the Eastern District of New York or the District of New Jersey (only to the extent that his travel to and from New York involves an airport in those Districts)

d. Mr. Combs’s passport surrendered to Pretrial Services

e. Drug testing as ordered by Pretrial Services

f. All other standard conditions of pretrial supervision

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Ryan Comey argued against this request.

"The US opposes his release," she said. "A person found guilty shall be detained until the judicial officer finds he is not likely to flee or be a danger...The defendant faces a maximum sentence of twenty years. Even while faced with this case, he assaulted Jane... Here in NY, preparing to surrender, he had drugs in his hotel room, was ready to commit this same offense."

The judge said he would hear written arguments from both sides and make a decision later today.

If Diddy is not freed on time served, he will be sentenced to a time determined by the judge. The location of Diddy's imprisonment will be determined by the federal court system.

There is also the possibility he could be pardoned by President Trump.

The Diddy Trial

The eight-week Diddy trial, which began in May, featured defense testimony from 34 witnesses, including Cassie Ventura, anonymous witness Jane, Kid Cudi, singer Dawn Richard and others. Cassie and Jane gave detailed testimony about being coerced into participating in drug-fueled threesomes with Diddy and male escorts. Prosecutors also accused Diddy of using his company to continue and cover up the crimes.

During the case, the jury was shown videos of the sexual encounters, known as freak offs, as well as photos of items seized from Puff's Los Angeles home during a raid in March of 2024, including guns, drugs and lots of baby oil.

Oppositely, the defense rested its case after just 20 minutes, without calling a single person to the stand.

Check out a partial transcript of the Diddy trial verdict below.

