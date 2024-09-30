Comedian Katt Williams Roasts Diddy for Allegedly Having 1,000 Bottles of Baby Oil at Comedy Show

Comedian Katt Williams roasts Diddy during a recent comedy show for allegedly having 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube when federal agents raided the embattled music mogul's homes back in March.

Katt Williams Clowns Diddy

On Sunday (Sept. 29), a fan-captured video from a recent Katt Williams comedy show surfaced online. In the clip, Katt addresses the recent Diddy indictment, specifically broaching the topic of the cache of 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube authorities say they discovered at Diddy's home, which has been a topic of jokes for the last couple weeks.

"Not 1,000 bottles of baby oil, Jesus!" Katt exclaims in the video below. "It ain't that much ashy in the world. Everybody know that. P. Diddy dumb-a*s lawyer said, 'He probably got it at Costco,'" Katt jokes, referencing Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo's recent attempt to justify the amount of baby oil by saying Diddy buys in bulk. "Costco hit right back: 'We don't even sell baby oil.'"

"They put the drugs in the baby oil," Katt adds. "You think you getting a massage, b**ch, you can't even get up. That's why God gave me eczema, I can't even use baby oil."

Katt Williams Previously Comments on Diddy

Diddy has been dominating the headlines for the past couple weeks, following his arrest and indictment for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transporation to engage in prostitution. Among the allegations, authorities are accusing Puff of hosting drug-fueled sex parties known as freak offs that featured prostitutes where some participants were made to participate through force, fear or coercion.

Back in January, Katt Williams commented on being invited Diddy's parties during a now viral episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast.

"I've had to turn down $50 million four times," Katt said during the podcast. "Four times. Just to protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about," he added, referencing earlier comments about some actors having to commit sex acts to get roles. "’Cause P. Diddy be wanting to party and you gotta tell him no. You got to tell him no. I did. See, I got receipts for everything I'm telling you. That's why I can say them so freely."

Check out video of Katt Williams clowning Diddy below.

Watch Katt Williams Roast Diddy for Allegedly Having 1,000 Bottles of Baby Oil