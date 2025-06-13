What Was Found in Diddy’s House Raids? Feds Testify 1,100 Bottles of Lube and Baby Oil, Drugs and Guns

A federal agent is in court today for Diddy's sex crimes trial, exposing the wild things that were found when Diddy's homes were raided last May. An exorbitant amount of drugs, guns and, especially, lube were discovered all over the place.

What Did the Feds Find in Diddy's Homes?

According to The Washington Post, Special Agent Andre LaMon was called to the witness stand on Friday (June 13) to testify in the Diddy sex trafficking and racketeering trial. U.S. attorneys asked him to recount the government's findings when Diddy's homes in New York, Los Angeles and Miami were raided in May of 2024.

Guns, Drugs and a Whole Lot of Lube

LaMon described instances throughout the course of the raids in which drugs, guns, many items believed to be associated with Diddy's freak offs. As reported by Inner City Press via X, federal agents discovered six manila envelopes labeled and filled with Ketamine (Special K) and an array of guns and ammunition, including AR-15s and a 60-round drum magazine. They also say that between the garage and various other rooms that were raided, a total of 200 bottles of baby oil and 900 bottles of Astroglide sex lube were seized.

So What's With All the Lube and Baby Oil Found in Diddy's Homes?

Diddy is on trial, accused of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. The federal government is trying to establish that the 200 bottles of baby oil and 900 bottles of Astroglide found in drawers and in stacks of boxes across Diddy's homes were intended to be used as Diddy's now-infamous hotel nights and freak-off sessions. Both Cassie and an anonymous woman, referred to in court as Jane, have testified that prostitutes played a big role in sexually explicit hotel nights, which the Feds hope to prove was sex trafficking.

Jury Shown Photos of Guns, Drugs, Lube and Baby Oil

Five weeks into the Diddy trial, and this is not the first time the jury has been exposed to the beyond out-of-the-ordinary things seized during the house raids on the disgraced mogul's three homes. Back on May 21, photos were entered into the court as evidence, including various recreational drugs, crates of baby oil and lube and parts of heavy artillery such as AR-15s. All of which appear to back up LaMont's testimony.

