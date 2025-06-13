Ye Spends an Hour at Diddy’s Trial Today After Allegedly Being Rejected at the Door Yesterday

Fresh out the Maybach, Ye showed up to Diddy's trial today after months of tweeting support for the embattled music mogul.

Why Did Ye Attend Diddy's Trial?

Ye, dressed in all white, appeared outside a Manhattan federal courthouse in New York City on Friday morning (June 13), surprising a crowd of people standing near the street as he pulled up in a Maybach. TMZ captured the moment he was in attendance to show support for Diddy, who's currently on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.

The rapper is a longtime friend of Puff's, and put his friendship with the Bad Boy Records founder to action by attending Day 23 of the trial.

Apparently Ye only spent an hour inside and left promptly. As he exited the courthouse, a woman yelled, "Are you in the freak offs?" referring to the drug-fueled hotel nights that have consumed much of the trial testimony from Cassie and Victim-2, Diddy's ex-girlfriend. The G.O.O.D. Music leader didn't respond to the remark. Yesterday, Ye allegedly tried to attend Diddy's trial and was denied access, according to TikTok user @secretservicesam, who dubs himself the "#1 Comedy Journalist."

The controversial rhymer's appearance in court follows shocking testimony from witness Jane yesterday, in which she described partying with an unidentified iconic rapper in a hotel room last year while she and several others were witnesses to a male escort having sex with a woman while everyone watched, including the anonymous artist.

What Did Ye Do in Court During Diddy's Trial?

There are no details yet on what happened during Ye's brief court visit. If he was inside for about an hour, the Chicago MC may not have even stepped foot inside the trial room and saw Diddy. Was he at the courthouse for some other business related to the trial or testimony? Since he was supposedly turned away from entering the premises yesterday for an undisclosed reason, today's brief appearance didn't offer any further information. Ye has been pushing "Free Diddy" since earlier this year and his show of support today indicates he's standing on business until it's backwards.

Read More: Yung Miami Mentioned by Name for the First Time in Diddy Trial

Check out Ye heading to court for Diddy's trial below.

Watch Ye Show Up to Support Diddy at His Trial

Watch Ye Leave Diddy's Trial