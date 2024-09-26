Quavo Must Pay Man $682,000 for Slapping the Former Valet Worker at a Hotel – Report

Quavo must reportedly pay a man $682,000 after slapping the former valet worker at a hotel in Las Vegas back in 2018.

Quavo Ordered to Give Man $682,000 for Slapping Worker

According to a report made by 8 News Now on Wednesday (Sept. 25), a Las Vegas jury ordered Quavo, born Quavious Marshall, to pay Antonio Henry $682,000 for compensatory and punitive damages following a multi-week trial, on Tuesday (Sept. 24). Henry claims that he was injured emotionally and physically after being slapped by the rapper in 2018, when he was a valet for the Encore Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

During the closing arguments of the trial, Henry's attorney, Joel Hengstler, argued that his client should obtain $800,000 in punitive damages from Huncho. However, Quavo's attorney, William Briggs II, argued that Henry wasn't harmed and is looking for a "hip-hop lotto ticket" from the Atlanta rapper. The video can be seen below.

"They are seeking a massive award of money," Quavo's lawyer said in court. "I don't know about you, but to me, $800,000 is a lot of money. I think it’s a lot of money to a lot of people. And Mr. Henry cannot establish that he was injured by that single slap. Had my client wanted to harm, injure or hurt Mr. Henry, he would have punched him, not slapped him."

In response, Hengstler insisted that the lump sum of cash would resolve the issue at hand and wasn't a part of a get-rich-quick scheme. Hengstler added that the incident with Quavo "fundamentally changed" his client, noting that he once was a "happy, healthy man."

"The fact that this is about money is only because we can’t go back in time," Hengstler told the jury. "We can't have Mr. Marshall [Quavo] act with kindness instead. This is our only remedy here. But it’s not a lottery."

He continued: "Marshall [Quavo] set this into motion."

XXL has reached out to Quavo's team for comment.

Quavo Gets Hit With Battery Charge Following Altercation With Former Valet Worker

In April of 2018, Quavo was charged with battery after getting into a fight with the valet worker at the Encore Hotel and Casino. TMZ reported at the time that the Migos member got into a scuffle with the employee after he and his entourage were asked to move their SUVs for an ambulance's arrival. A heated argument ensued and the fight broke out. The hotel security eventually detained the men. The Las Vegas Police Department responded to an assault call at the Encore around 4 a.m. However, Quavo and his crew didn't get arrested.

See video of Quavo in court below.

