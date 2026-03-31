EBK Jaaybo Charged With Possessing Gun Used to Shoot Rival Rapper – Report

EBK Jaaybo has been indicted on seven federal gun charges in Little Rock, Ark., and a firearm seized during EBK's traffic stop last year has been linked to a California shooting.

According to a Mercury News report, published on Monday (March 30), EBK Jaaybo, born Jaymani Gorman, along with another rapper, Baby Maxx, born Xavier Jones, were indicted on seven federal charges in Little Rock, Ark. The indictment stems from a May 2025 traffic stop where a loaded Glock pistol was allegedly found in their possession.

The indictment, which was filed in June of 2025, was only unsealed three months ago. The newspaper reported that court documents show both Jaaybo and Maxx have been behind bars in Arkansas while their case was pending.

Furthermore, investigators tested the firearm that was found during the traffic stop and discovered that it had been used two months prior in the nonfatal shooting of Bay Area rapper DreamllifeRizzy, born Jarico Anderson, who allegedly had a rap feud with both men. DreamllifeRizzy survived the shooting and it remains an active investigation. The California Highway Patrol officers reportedly have traveled to Arkansas with a warrant to take DNA samples from both Jaaybo and Maxx.

According to Mercury News, DreamllifeRizzy is an alleged member of the San Francisco-based Double Rock gang and released a song called "EBK Killer" months after the shooting. The EBK gang is based in Stockton, Calif., and Jaaybo and Maxx are allegedly affiliated with said gang. Court records indicated that authorities have been monitoring the social media accounts of both men for a period of time.

As previously reported, Jaaybo was charged in Pope County Circuit Court in Arkansas with one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon; transportation of a firearm in interstate commerce while under indictment; possession of a machine gun; possession of a stolen firearm; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The former 2025 XXL Freshman 10th Spot winner pleaded not guilty in response to the charges.

The charges stem from a traffic stop on May 18, 2025 where police discovered marijuana, unidentified pills, a Glock affixed with a "switch" that was reported stolen out of California and $8,379 in cash.

Jaaybo is facing 30 years in prison if found guilty. His trial date has been scheduled for May 11, according to court records.

XXL has reached out to EBK Jaaybo's attorneys for comment.

Get our free mobile app