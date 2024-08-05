Ice Spice Seems to Brush Off Her Y2K Album Selling 28,000 Units

Ice Spice seems to brush off her Y2K! album selling 28,0000 units after addressing the achievement online.

Ice Spice Reacts to Y2K! Album Sales

On Monday (Aug. 5), album sales blog Chart Data revealed the first-week sales stats for Ice Spice's latest album, Y2K! According to the tweet, which can be seen below, the New York rapper's LP debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 chart and moved 28,000 equivalent album units between July 26 and the week ending August 4. After the news surfaced online, Ice typed up a response regarding her latest accomplishment. Although the multi-platinum-selling artist expressed her gratitude about her album sales, she seemed more psyched about what she's experienced during her Y2K! World Tour so far.

"Like..? did 15k so thank u to everyone who supported me then & thank u to all the new supporters," Ice Spice typed in the tweet below. "Y2K! WORLD TOUR been so fun that these numbers are cool and all but bitch u should of seen that Boston CROWD last night NYC TOMORROW."

Other female solo rappers like JT, for instance, secured similar numbers for her debut album as well. According to Chart Data, the City Girl member's LP City Cinderella sold 26,000 equivalent album units between July 19 and the week ending July 26.

Ice Spice's Y2K Album Doesn't Impress Some Fans

Despite earning the Pitchfork rating score of 7.6 out of 10 for Y2K!, Ice's album initially didn't impress some hip-hop enthusiasts. For instance, one X photoshopped an image of the music blog's original rating and expressed disdain for Ice's latest 10-track offering.

"Ice Spice — 'Y2K!' — truly a pathetic attempt at an album, with complete lack of identity, extremely mediocre lyrics about pooping and the same repetitive subjects," the user typed in the tweet below." With its jointly repetitive beats, every single track on this album is forgettable. She should’ve kept this one.

Meanwhile, another X user suggested that Ice find a new producer to switch things up. Since entering the hip-hop scene, the rapper has worked alongside her right-hand beatmaker Riot.

"Ice Spice needs a new sound… like she needs to get away from Riot. There was no growth on her album at all.. Riot produced the same beat 8times on her album goodness gracious," the X user wrote in the tweet below.

A third X user called out Ice's LP for having similar-sounding records as well.

"When ice said she was gonna do something different on y2k, i thought she was gonna’ sing," the user penned in the tweet below. "Maybe hop on a sexy drill beat… baby, what is this?"

Take a look at Ice Spice's response to her Y2K! album sales and reactions below.

See Ice Spice Seemingly Brush Off Her Y2K! Album Selling 28,000 Units

See Fans Critique Ice Spice's Y2K! Album