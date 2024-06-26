Azealia Banks Goes In on Ice Spice’s Album Name and Visuals

Azealia Banks calls out Ice Spice for naming her debut album Y2K but not exuding the aesthetics of that era.

Azealia Banks Blasts Ice Spice

On Tuesday (June 25), Ice Spice shared a video on her Instagram page promoting her new single "Phat Butt," which shows her posing for pictures at a photo shoot while rapping the lyrics. After getting wind of the post, Banks reacted to the clip with a post on her Instagram Story and put Ice Spice on blast for not exuding the Y2K aesthetic despite naming her album title after the nickname for the year 2000.

"Somebody needs to tell @icespice Absolutely nothing about this aesthetically, performance wise, production wise is Y2K at all," Banks captioned the Ice Spice video below. "This is like VIM early Nicki Minaj pack weave sh*t."

She further instructed Ice on how to fix things in her opinion. "We need a new hair color and a new facial expression," Banks added. "Ice I love you down but you should put the halt button, drop David LaChapelle and re do this. Big butts and BBL bodies are the antithesis of Y2K."

She followed up by sharing 2000s-era photos of Aaliyah, Jennifer Lopez, TLC and others as examples.

Despite Banks' assumption, Ice Spice's album title is not necessarily a nod to the Y2K era. When Ice Spice first announced the album back in January, she revealed the reason behind the title, saying she was born on Jan. 1, 2000.

Azealia Banks Shares Strong Opinions on Rappers

Azealia Banks is no stranger to calling out rappers. This year alone, she has called out Nicki Minaj and claimed the Queens, N.Y. rapper is broke, blasted Jay-Z for ruining Beyonce's country album rollout, traded shots with Doechii and dissed Kendrick Lamar.

Read More: 13 Rappers Who Are Still Supporting Donald Trump

Check out Ice Spice's post and Azealia Banks calling out Ice Spice below.

Watch Ice Spice's New Instagram Post

See Azealia Banks' Reaction to Ice Spice's Post

Azealia Banks calls out Ice Spice. azealiabanksforever/Instagram loading...