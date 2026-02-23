Four People Shot at Lil Poppa’s Memorial in Florida – Report

Four people were reportedly shot during a memorial for the late rapper Lil Poppa yesterday in Florida.

According to an Action News Jax (CBS 47) report, gunfire erupted at a memorial service for Lil Poppa in Jacksonville, Fla., early Sunday morning (Feb. 22), resulting in four people being shot. Jacksonville Police say that someone or more than one person fired 12-15 shots, hitting four victims: two women, ages 34 and 39, and two men, aged 37 and 43.

The 34-year-old woman was found at the location and transported to a local hospital, while the three other victims went to the hospital on their own. Police are still investigating the incident, but do not have a suspect.

XXL has reached out to the Jacksonville Police Department for comment.

Lil Poppa, a Jacksonville native, died on Feb. 18 in Georgia. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. TMZ has also reported that the 25-year-old rapper's death followed a single-car accident.

Upon hearing the sad news of Poppa's tragic death, many rappers shared their condolences on social media.

Fellow Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace posted a message on his Instagram account featuring videos and photos with Poppa.

"It’s 6:30am n Idk I been waiting on a Kall trying to see if you was finna tell me not to believe the internet but damn lil bro," Ace captioned the post. "All them talks same dream same problems I understand....bro you ah LEGEND I hope you understood that the city love you @lilpoppa glad we gotta chance to patch things up and be close Find Peace Pop."

No official funeral services have been publicly announced by Lil Poppa's family or management.

