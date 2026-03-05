Lil Poppa’s Funeral Will Be Open to the Public and Available to Watch on Livestream

The details for Lil Poppa's funeral are finalized. The late rapper's sister recently announced that Poppa's service will happen this weekend.

On Tuesday (March 3), Lil Poppa's sister, Orieon Wheeler, announced via social media that the late rapper's funeral will take place on Saturday (March 7) at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church in his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla. Security will be enforced, and no phones, Meta glasses or recording devices are permitted inside. Additionally, no handbags or purses will be allowed in the venue.

For people who will be unable to attend the funeral, Orieon announced on Wednesday (March 4), that Poppa’s funeral will be available to watch on livestream via the rapper's YouTube channel. The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Lil Poppa died on Feb. 18 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office. The Florida rhymer's death followed after being in a single-car accident.

Toie Roberts, the mother of Lil Poppa's three-year-old son Kofi J'nar, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram page about the difficulty of grieving the loss of Poppa, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler.

"Nothing could EVER describe the pain, the thoughts, the constant heartbreak of it all," she wrote in part. "Our reality changing before my eyes. I've been wondering how could you be so in a rush to leave us so suddenly & torturing."

Despite her sorrow, Toie wrote that she has found solace in the memories they both shared and the love they have for their son, Kofi.

"Janarious, [I] got J'nar. You go on & get your rest. [I] hope you found the peace you've been looking for," Toie wrote. "We'll be fine. [Thank] you FOR EVERYTHING, from the bottom of my heart. [Blue heart emoji] We love you so much & we're going to miss you endlessly in this lifetime! [teary-eyed emoji and wing emoji]."

