Lil Poppa’s Mom Confirms Rapper Had Methamphetamine In His System When He Died by Suicide

Lil Poppa's mom confirms the late rapper had methamphetamine in his system when he died by suicide earlier this year.

On Monday (May 18), Lynn Hickson, the mother of Lil Poppa, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram account regarding her son's autopsy and toxicology reports. In her missive, which you can read below, Hickson confirmed that the Jacksonville, Fla., rapper had methamphetamine in his system when he took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in February.

The matriarch acknowledged Poppa was dealing with depression and anxiety at the time and was using drugs to medicate himself.

"The reports confirmed that methamphetamine was in his system at the time of his passing," wrote Hickson in part. "As his family, we truly believe the drugs played a major part in what happened."

"Although he did struggle with depression and anxiety, we know in our hearts that the substances affecting his mind and judgment made an already difficult battle even heavier," she continued. "The son we knew and loved would never have wanted to leave behind his child, his family, or the people who cared about him so deeply if he had been in the right state of mind."

"Substance abuse can change a person’s thinking, emotions, and decisions in heartbreaking ways. We are sharing this not to shame him, but to tell the truth and hopefully bring awareness to how dangerous these drugs truly are, especially when someone is already struggling emotionally or mentally," she added.

"Please continue to keep our family, especially his child, in your prayers as we navigate this pain day by day. If sharing his story can help even one person, then speaking honestly about it matters. Rest easy, son. We love you forever," she concluded.

Lil Poppa, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, died on Feb. 18 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office. The Florida rhymer's death followed after being in a single-car accident. He was 25 years old.

Lil Poppa was laid to rest on March 7 in Jacksonville, Fla.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.

See Lil Poppa's Mom's Heartfelt Message to His Fans

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