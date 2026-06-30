Lil Poppa’s Manager Fell in Love and Had an Inappropriate Relationship With Rapper, His Son’s Mother Claims

In an explosive rant, the mother of Lil Poppa's son has accused the late rapper's manager of falling in love and having an inappropriate relationship with Poppa.

On Monday (June 29), Lil Poppa's manager Dee Dee conducted an interview with Big Bank on his Perspektives with Bank podcast, which premiered on YouTube. In several clips from the interview, which can be viewed below, Dee Dee blamed Poppa's son's mother, Toie Roberts, for his mental health struggles. She alleged that Toie frequently restricted Poppa from seeing their three-year-old son, Kofi J'nar, which further pushed him into depression.

In response to Dee Dee's claims, Toie Roberts posted several angry messages on her Instagram Story on the same day, which contained some shocking allegations.

In her heated rant, Toie accused the late 25-year-old rapper's manager of crossing professional lines by allegedly falling in love with Poppa (born Janarious Mykel Wheeler) and having an inappropriate relationship with him.

"You're sick. A 50 year old tied a*s wh**e who fell in love with a young a** boy you were supposed to be 'managing,'" she wrote. "Your beef with me was always about the ni**a who was never yours but it was never about Poppa with me," she continued. "It was about my respect & boundaries from jump h*e. About you doing all the conniving sick s**t you doing for years."

Toie also alleged that Dee Dee was stealing money from Poppa. She further added that Dee Dee is using her as a scapegoat for the late rapper's mental health decline, which she claimed began once Poppa found out Dee Dee was allegedly stealing from him.

"He was onto you just like everybody else," she wrote. "That's why you're going so hard to point the finger at me but [I] can take that when [I] know Janarious knew deep down what it was with me & what it was with you, snake a*s b**ch."

XXL has reached out to Lil Poppa's rep for comment.

Dee Dee's interview with Big Bank and Toie Roberts' explosive messages to Lil Poppa's manager can be viewed below.

Watch Clips From Dee Dee's Interview and Read Toie Roberts' Responses to Dee Dee

t4ysav/Instagram Toie Roberts posted her last message addressing Lil Poppa's manager Dee Dee and some of the things she said on Perspektives with Bank podcast.

Watch Dee Dee's Full Interview With Big Bank on His Perspektives With Bank Podcast

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