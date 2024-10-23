It Looks Like Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake 2 Album Rollout Has Begun With a TV Show Theme Song

It appears Lil Uzi Vert might be in album mode after releasing a new TV show theme song.

Lil Uzi Vert Teases New Album?

Lil Uzi Vert has been quiet for a minute after dropping off of social media. On Wednesday (Oct. 23), the Philadelphia rapper released a new track titled "Uzi The Earthling! (TV Show Theme)." The aptly titled 29-second track sounds like a vintage sitcom theme song from the 1950s or 1960s.

"Here's the story of a guy named Uzi/Who's known for his diamonds and his style," a woman sings over soft percussion. "The the streets to the stage, boy is busy/Making music that'll make you smile/Lil Uzi Vert he's the one to see/Bringing joy to you and me."

Fans also noticed the covert art to the track appears to contain an "E" an "A" and the number "2," signifying the sequel to Uzi's 2020 album Eternal Atake. In addition, Uzi's Apple Music page has been altered. The new artwork for "Uzi The Earthling! (TV Show Theme)" now translucently covers his other albums.

Since topping the charts with last June's Pink Tape, which was the first rap album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2023, Uzi has been teasing their return and their retirement. Shortly after Pink Tape was released, Uzi revealed they would be coming out with a mixtape titled Barter 16. However, the official release of the offering was apparently scrapped following multiple leaks. Uzi later teased the Luv Is Rage 3 album and insisted it would be their final project.

Check out the changes to Lil Uzi Vert's Apple Music page and listen to their new track below.

See the Changes to Lil Uzi Vert's Apple Music Page

Lil Uzi Vert Lil Uzi Vert/Apple Music loading...

Listen to "Uzi The Earthling! (TV Show Theme)"