August Alsina Reveals Man Who’s Been Teaching Him How to Love

August Alsina is trending on social media today following the season-ending episode of VH1's The Surreal Life, on which the crooner introduced the man who's been teaching him how to love.

In the episode, which aired on Monday (Nov. 21), August Alsina closes things out by waxing poetic about how being on the show has given him a lesson on love.

"This experience has taught me love in so many forms and facets. And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way," August Alsina told the camera.

"I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing," August continued. "I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like."

A man who has been identified as recording artist Zu then walks into the room and sits down next to August Alsina. They hug each other as the episode ends, leaving the singer's statement slightly up for interpretation.

August Alsina does not specify his sexuality nor in what way he knows Zu. The singer has yet to speak on the episode on his social media accounts as well. August Alsina and Zu have worked together musically in the past. Over the summer, they released the collab track "2am."

Two years ago, August Alsina had the internet going nuts after he revealed he had a relationship with Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The actress initially denied the claims but later admitted to having an "entanglement" with the 30-year-old artist.

See Video of August Alsina Introducing the Man Who's Been Teaching Him How to Love Below