New Hip-Hop Releases March 2023

Now that the third month of 2023 is rolling in, the same goes for new music releases in the rap game. March will bring forth hip-hop projects from fan favorites, up-and-coming artists and seasoned veterans alike.

After numerous requests from his fans, T-Pain is set to release an album of cover songs. The project is called On Top of the Covers and is due to arrive on March 17. This 7-track collection includes T-Pain's renditions of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come," Sam Smith's "Stay With Me," Frank Sinatra's "That's Life," featuring NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" and more.

"This covers album has been years in the making. I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer," Pain said in a statement. "It got put on hold for a bit but now that I’m independent, I'm able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I've felt strongly about for a long time. These songs are not what you'd expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it."

Meanwhile, Boosie BadAzz is already predicting that he'll have the best album of the year with his forthcoming project. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper is dropping his new effort, Best Album of 2023, on March 6. Last month, Boosie unveiled the cover art for the LP, which features two thorned red roses on a cracked slab of concrete. The album follows his Valentine's Day-released project Lines for Valentines, a collection of Boosie's sumptuous love ballads.

Bay Area legend Larry June has teamed up with renowned hip-hop producer The Alchemist for their joint album The Great Escape, which hits digital stores on March 3. Ahead of the album's release, June dropped his new video for his piano-driven tune, "89 Earthquake."

Check out all the March new hip-hop releases below.

Watch Larry June and The Alchemist's "89 Earthquake" Video