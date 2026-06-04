Big30 Granted Pre-Trial Release in Gucci Mane Robbery Case

Big30 has been granted pre-trial release in the Gucci Mane robbery and kidnapping case.

After previously being deemed a flight risk and kept in custody without bond, on Thursday (June 4), a judge reversed the ruling, according to court documents obtained by XXL.

"The Court finds that the Government has failed to establish that Wright is a flight risk or that the conditions of release imposed by Judge Christoff will not reasonably assure the safety of any person in the community," the ruling reads. "Accordingly, the Court denies the government’s motion. The Court vacates any stay of the release order."

Big30 was initially granted a $100,000 bond. However, federal prosecutors successfully argued that Big30 should be held until trial because he is a flight risk. They cited a pending lucrative record label deal that would give the rapper the means to flee.

The update on Big30's pre-trial detention comes a week after Pooh Shiesty's dad was released on bond. Pooh has been denied bond and remains in federal custody. All three men have pleaded not guilty.

They are among nine men that investigators say kidnapped and robbed Gucci Mane and others at a Dallas recording studio in January after forcing Guwop to sign a contract release form at gunpoint. If convicted, they could face life in prison.

The trial date is currently scheduled for July 6.

See Court Documents Ruling That Big30 Should Be Released Ahead of His Trial

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