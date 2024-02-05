Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hiss’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Ties Record With Nicki Minaj and Lauryn Hill

Megan Thee Stallion's new song "Hiss" has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This means the Houston rapper is tied with Nicki Minaj and Lauryn Hill's record for being one of the only female rappers to debut at No. 1 on the chart.

Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss" Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

On Monday (Feb. 5), Megan Thee Stallion's diss track "Hiss" conquered the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 1 with over 29 million first-week streams, as reported by Billboard. This is the third time the Houston rapper has lept to the top of the Hot 100. "Savage Remix" with Beyoncé and the Cardi B-assisted hit "WAP" had both previously debuted at No. 1 back in 2020.

Additionally, "Hiss" also debuted atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. Meg took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate the occasion.

"Thank you thank you thank you," Meg wrote of the accomplishment. "Thank you GOD, Thank you MAMA HOLLY, Thank you to EVERYONEEEEE that took the time out of their week to go hard and make this happen! I love you I appreciate you I’m so grateful. likeeee #HISS is number 1 !!! Thank you for RUNNING IT UP HOTTIES. Let’s keep going hard and staying positive ! Love yall."

Megan Thee Stallion Ties Record With Nicki Minaj and Lauryn Hill

The No. 1 debut of "Hiss" is also a historic moment for Megan. As reported by Chart Data, Meg has now tied with Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and current nemesis Nicki Minaj with being one of the only female rappers to debut atop the Hot 100 with a solo song. Nicki topped it back in 2022 with "Super Freaky Girl," and Lauryn Hill topped the chart back in 1998 with "Doo Wop (That Thing)." Cardi B topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Bodak Yellow" in 2017 and "Up" in 2021, as well as three other times with collaborations.

Likely, Nicki Minaj is not happy about this development since she got dissed on "Hiss." The Pink Friday 2 rapper has been at Meg's throat since the release of "Hiss" on Jan. 26. Nicki officially returned fire with her "Big Foot" diss track on Jan. 28.

