Bun B Shares 10 of His Favorite Hip-Hop Songs for Today’s Young Rap Fans

This one's a doozy, because I didn't write any of these down. "A Bird in the Hand" by Ice Cube. This one literally speaks to the youth of today. This is a story of a young dude trying to make it in the world, because he got a baby and shit like that. And he's talking about, "Do I need to sell a bunch of crack" or, "Do I get help from Bush or Jesse Jackson and Operation Push?"

And it's like, "Who am I supposed to turn to as a young man in this world? Should I turn to the government who hasn't done anything and isn't probably going to do anything for me? Do I turn to my community leaders? Are they actually leading, or what are they doing?" It's really a criticism of the choices that we're told in America we have that are so plentiful. But yet, if you're born in a certain place under certain circumstances, you don't have that. And I always liked this one because Ice Cube has a lot of great records, right?

But I really like "A Bird in the Hand" because it gets right to it. It's very, very descriptive. And you could see this person sitting on their sofa trying to figure out: "Do I try to go the way that they tell me to go, even though no one from here ever makes it the normal way? Or do I just say, ‘Fuck it.’ Do I just get out here and sell dope? Do I really have an option?"

And for some people under a certain set of circumstances, they don't believe they have an option. Young people in America wake up with their high school diplomas and enter this world that is so divisive. I would argue this song resonates deeper today than it did then.