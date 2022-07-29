Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named Best Burger in the Nation by Good Morning America

Bun B is the king of the underground, and now he's the king of burgers.

On Friday (July 29), ABC's Good Morning America announced the winner of its Ultimate Burger Spot Competition, a contest to find the nation's best burger, and Bun B's Trill Burgers took home the top prize. GMA revealed the honor during an event at Time Square in New York City and also shared the results via their Instagram page.

"After a week of searching…we have crowned GMA’S ULTIMATE BURGER SPOT! Huge congratulations to @bunb’s @trillburgers in Houston, TX for taking the #BurgersOnGMA title!" they captioned a photo of the UGK rapper and host Michael Strahan holding the $10,000 prize check.

Bun B also shared news of the award on his Instagram page.

"We did it, baby, Trill Burgers," he says in the video while holding the trophy. "It feels amazing, man. God is good, man. My team is amazing. And you're gonna get the best burger in America soon."

"We did it!" he doubled down in the caption. "Trill Burgers was named best burger in America by @goodmorningamerica."

Trill Burgers is the brainchild of Bun B and cofounders Nick Scurfield and Andy Nguyen. Launching with numerous pop-up events last summer, Bun has taken the brand to many hip-hop-related events including Rolling Loud Miami, Coachella and the Something in the Water Festival.

Despite not having a brick-and-mortar location yet, Trill Burgers has been getting rave reviews, including from some of your favorite rappers, who Bun often gets to taste test his product.

See Video of Bun B Accepting the Award for the Nation's Best Burger Below