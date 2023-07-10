Jack Harlow’s Very First Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Looks Exactly Like Him

Jack Harlow's very first wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas looks exactly like him. The "What's Poppin" rappers' statue made a grand entrance at the wax museum this week.

Jack Harlow Meets His Wax Figure for the First Time

On Monday (July 10), Madame Tussauds USA posted a video on Twitter of Jack Harlow meeting his wax figure for the first time at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, which can be seen below. In the clip, the "Nail Tech" rhymer acquaints himself with his figure and immediately notices the extremely close resemblance. The figure's detail is so pristine that Harlow even jokes about knocking it over.

"Damn! Wow … he's just beautiful, Jesus. That is crazy. Is this mine? Everything just looks like he's about to come to life," Jack Harlow stated in the video. "It's good. He's cut. I just wanna knock his ass over, you know?"

The Jackman rhymer then admits that the wax figure exceeded his expectations. Harlow didn't think the statue would be an exact look-alike.

"Way, way exceeded my expectations," Jack continued. "I was worried I was going to see him and be like, 'OK, this is funny because it’s an attempt,' but it looks just like me for real."

Harlow's figure is wearing a custom-designed suit from his music video for "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake. The ivory-colored suit was created by Aleks Musika, a designer at Musika New York. The figure's hands are also draped in a crystallized necklace with a Kentucky state-shaped pendant. The fashion piece serves as a homage to Harlow's hometown.

Rappers That Also Have New Wax Figures

Jack Harlow isn't the only artist to have a wax figure of himself created this year. Megan Thee Stallion received two unique statues on May 20 at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas and Madame Tussauds New York, which can be seen below.

