Jack Harlow Just Doesn’t Care About Machine Gun Kelly Dissing Him on ‘Renegade Freestyle’

Jack Harlow recently addressed being dissed by Machine Gun Kelly last month and it seems like he just doesn't care.

Jack Harlow Addresses Machine Gun Kelly Diss

On Thursday (June 15), Jack Harlow was a guest on the Rap Radar Podcast. During the sit-down, the former XXL Freshman was asked how he takes MGK sending shots his way on the May track "Renegade Freestyle."

"How do you take it in? I guess you just f**king take it," Jack Harlow said at the 13:40-mark of the interview below. "It's interesting. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, and I feel great about what I said, and I feel great about the reaction. It just is what it is."

The "First Class" rapper continued, "It was a stream-of-consciousness sort of verse. Not that I don’t stand on my statement. I’m an MC. I’m talking my s**t. This is not a new concept to feel yourself. I feel no reservations about what was said at all."

How'd the Beef Between Jack Harlow and MGK Start?

Back in April, Jack Harlow released the surprise album Jackman. The LP features the song "They Don't Love It," where Jack raps that he's the hardest Whiter rapper since Eminem.

"Ya boy’s strivin’ to be the most dominant ever/The hardest White boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters," Jack raps. "And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then/They ain’t cut from the same thread like him/They don’t study, doin’ work to get ahead like him/They don’t toss and turn in the f**kin’ bed like him."

MGK Responds to Jack Harlow on "Renegade Freestyle"

Apparently, Machine Gun Kelly took exception to the bars and released the song "Renegade Freestyle," which finds the Ohio rapper taking aim at Jack.

“Make sure there’s no confusions/I’m a great white, I can eat these barracudas," MGK raps. "See who I am? You’re stupid, it’s nice to meet you/I just put this hole in the ground for you like a soccer cleat shoe/I see why they call you Jackman, you jacked man’s whole swag/Give Drake his flow back, man, I eat rappers like Pac-Man."

It doesn't sound like we will be getting a response from Jack Harlow on wax.

