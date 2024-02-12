Machine Gun Kelly Seen in Confrontation With UFC Fighter Sean Strickland, Strickland Trolls MGK on X

Machine Gun Kelly gets into a confrontation with UFC Fighter Sean Strickland. Strickland then doubles down by trolling MGK on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Into Confrontation With UFC Fighter Sean Strickland

On Friday (Feb. 9), Machine Gun Kelly attended a Power Slap event in Las Vegas. At one point during the evening, things got contentious between MGK and former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland. In the video clip below, Strickland is seen berating the Cleveland rapper-singer by telling him to "dress like a f**king man."

While Machine Gun Kelly appears to brush the situation off without any further incident, Sean Strickland casually walks off before posing for a photo with others in attendance. He's then asked about what went down with MGK by the person holding the camera for Inside Fighting.

"I don't know who the f**k that guy is," Strickland tells the camera person. "I'm easy to find, vampire man."

Sean Strickland Trolls Machine Gun Kelly Following Confrontation

Following the confrontation, Sean Strickland hit up X late Friday night to continue his barrage of insults aimed at Machine Gun Kelly. The famed MMA fighter apparently didn't know Megan Fox is MGK's significant other and once he did find out, he wasn't happy with the Transformers actress' choices when it comes to romance.

"I almost hit a vampire tonight... lol!" Stickland tweeted. "They said his name is machine gun kelly.. How do you have a dope a*s name and dress like a 13 goth south park character?!?"

He continues: "You guys what the f**k is going on.......... Transformers Megan Fox is with that thing..... what the actual f**k has happened to the world?! What did I miss? Is she OK? Is this man the devil? @meganfox are you ok? Do you need assistance?!"

"Someone said 'Be careful MGK doesn't like when you make fun of Megan,'" Strickland added in a follow-up tweet. "What does that even mean? Do I need to glue wood chips in hollow points? Do I need to carry a crossbow? Buy a wooden stake? Is this how I become the new blade?!?!"

He finished up his series of shots toward MGK with a photoshopped movie poster of himself, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox portraying characters in the 1998 film Vampires.

Check out Machine Gun Kelly's confrontation with UFC's Sean Strickland and read what the MMA fighter had to say about the whole thing in the videos and tweets below.

Watch Machine Gun Kelly's Confrontation With UFC Fighter Sean Strickland and See Strickland Troll MGK on X

