Machine Gun Kelly Disses Jack Harlow on Jay-Z and Eminem’s ‘Renegade’ Beat

Machine Gun Kelly has dissed Jack Harlow over Jay-Z and Eminem's classic "Renegade" beat.

On Saturday (May 6), Machine Gun Kelly shared on his YouTube page his "Renegade Freestyle" where he appears to be his responding to Jack Harlow's boastful statement on the Jackman track, "They Don't Love It," where he raps that he's "The hardest White boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters."

While rocking a furry Viking beanie hat and a black long-sleeved T-shirt, MGK delivered some hardcore bars, several punchlines and a zinger that appears to be aimed at Harlow.

"Make sure there’s no confusions/I’m a great white, I can eat these barracudas/See who I am? You're stupid, it’s nice to meet you/I just put this hole in the ground for you like a soccer cleat shoe/I see why they call you Jackman, you jacked man’s whole swag/Give Drake his flow back, man, I eat rappers like Pac-Man,” he spits over the sinister beat produced by Luis Resto and Eminem.

Ironically, or maybe not so ironically, Machine Gun Kelly was engaged in a heated rap feud with Eminem back in 2018. Their verbal back-and-forth included MGK dropping the exceptional diss track "Rap Devil" — its title a play on Eminem's "Rap God"— with Em responding with his song "Killshot." There was no clear winner in their rap feud as MGK decided not to engage further in the diss-a-thon with Em.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club, MGK felt that Em's "Killshot" was lackluster. However, he had another diss record in the stash but shelved it. "I had a clip ready," he said. "I heard 'Killshot' and I put that s**t back in the holster."

It will be interesting to see if Jack Harlow will respond to Machine Gun Kelly's verbal slap on "Renegade Freestyle."

Watch Machine Gun Kelly's Freestyle Over Jay-Z and Eminem's "Renegade" Beat Below

Listen to Jay-Z and Eminem's Classic "Renegade" Song Below