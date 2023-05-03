Garage Featured on Jack Harlow Album Cover Tagged With Gang Graffiti – Report

The location of Jack Harlow's album cover photo shoot has been tagged with gang graffiti.

On Sunday (April 30), local Louisville, Ky. news outlet Courier Journal reported the garage shown in the background on the cover of the former XXL Freshman's new Jackman. LP was recently vandalized. The CJ shared a recent photo of the garage, which shows the word "Harlow" in blue spray paint. The name has a line through it and the word "Crips" have been sprayed above it.

According to the news outlet, neighbors say hundreds of people have been flocking to the alley in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood to take pictures since Jack debuted the cover art for the surprise album on April 26.

Jack Harlow Jackman album. Generation Now/Atlantic loading...

It didn't take long for fans to find the location once Jack shared the image online. Within an hour of him posting the cover art, people were posting the exact address on social media. The "First Class" rapper reportedly used to frequent the location while walking to and from nearby Highland Middle School where he attended.

Jack Harlow's new album is getting rave reviews. The 10-song LP features production from Boi-1da, Hollywood Cole, DJ Dahi and others. The song "They Don't Love It" has sparked debate online due to Jack claiming he is the hardest White rapper since Eminem on the track.

Jack was recently in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala and also made headlines for jokingly commenting on Kyle Lowry's butt.