Fans React to Jack Harlow Being Shirtless on Cover Art for New Jackman Album

Jack Harlow just surprised fans by announcing his new album and the cover art has people reacting with jokes on social media.

On Wednesday (April 26), Jack Harlow revealed he will be dropping his third album, Jackman, on April 28. In doing so, he also unveiled the cover art, which shows the Kentucky rapper shirtless, standing in the middle of a street in Louisville, Ky.

"Jackman. My new album. Out this Friday 4/28," the Generation Now rapper captioned the post.

Shortly after the announcement, Jack Harlow's name started trending on Twitter, with many people having thoughts about the "First Class" rapper's choice to go chest-naked on the cover of album three.

"I know Jack Harlow is tall but his torso look so LONG in that new album cover," one Twitter user posted.

"That Jack Harlow album cover looks so musty," another person typed after getting a glimpse of the Jackman artwork.

"Imagine being at home in Louisville and shirtless Jack Harlow is in your back alley having a photo shoot," someone else tweeted.

Jack Harlow's new album comes less than a year after he released his sophomore effort Come Home the Kids Miss You, which dropped last May and featured the hit singles "Nail Tech" and "First Class." The new album comes less than a month before the new White Men Can't Jump remake costarring Jack is set to debut on May 19.

See the Cover Art for Jack Harlow's New Jackman Album and Reactions Below