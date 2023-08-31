Jacksonville Mass Shooter Wanted to Kill Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly – Report

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly were reportedly listed as potential targets by the man who killed three Black people inside a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Fla. over the weekend.

Jacksonville Mass Shooter Manifesto Lists Eminem and MGK

On Wednesday (Aug. 30), Rolling Stone reported Ryan Christopher Palmeter, who shot and killed three people in a racially motivated shooting before turning his gun on himself, listed rapper Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly as people who should be "killed on sight."

"Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers, aka Slim Shady aka Ken Keniff, aka the white guy from D12): Stared the abyss (being ni–dly) and the abyss stared back (becoming a n****r)," Palmeter wrote in a manifesto according to documents obtained by RS. "Walks the edge of n****r lover and honorary n****r. Fell off not because his new stuff sucked but because the lyrics were gay annoying liberal s**t. ROE for Total N****r Death is to include Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers, aka Slim Shady aka Ken Keniff, aka the white guy from D12) as a valid target and he is to be killed on sight."

Palmeter also cited Machine Gun Kelly and appeared to imply he was once in the vicinity of the rapper with bad intentions.

"Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly): Honorable n****r," he wrote. "To be killed on sight like Eminem because I didn’t get a shot at him up in Ohio."

XXL has reached out to Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's teams for comment.

The Jacksonville Mass Shooting

Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21, shot and killed Angela Michelle Carr, 52; Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr., 19; and Jerrald Gallion, 29, inside a Jacksonville, Fla. Dollar General using an AR 15-style rifle and Glock handgun. Afterward, he took his own life. During a press conference on Sunday (Aug. 27), Sheriff TK Waters noted Palmeter "hated Black people."

"This is a dark day in Jacksonville’s history," Waters told the assembled media. "There is no place for hate in this community. I am sickened by this cowardly shooter’s personal ideology."

Palmeter had no criminal record. However, according to the Independent, he was held in state custody in 2017 under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows for people to be "taken to a receiving facility for involuntary examination" for up to 72 hours if they are going through a mental health crisis and deemed a threat to themselves and others.