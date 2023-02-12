Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Break Up?

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reportedly broken up after the actress deleted all photos of him on her Instagram page last night.

According to a report on Pop Crave, published on Sunday (Feb. 12), Machine Gun Kelly's now-rumored ex-fiancée Megan Fox deleted pics of the rock-rapper on her IG account and posts a since-deleted video of a letter burning and captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé’s Lemonade song, “Pray You Catch Me.” The actress wrote, "You can taste the dishonesty/It's all over your breath."

Additionally, according to Pop Base's Twitter account, Megan then allegedly followed Eminem on IG, who MGK has had a long-standing beef with, along with Grammy Award-winning pop star Harry Styles and actor Timothée Chalamet.

Currently, Megan Fox has deactivated her Instagram account.

Interestingly, MGK still has several photos of Megan Fox on his Instagram page, but there's no confirmation they have broken up.

XXL has reached out to Machine Gun Kelly for comment.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been together since June 2020. Last month, MGK celebrated the 1-year anniversary of his proposal to Megan with a heartfelt Instagram post. The "Bad Things" rapper popped the question to the actress on Jan. 11, 2022 with not one but two rings.

In his IG Story, he posted a photo of Megan's gorgeous engagement ring and captioned it, "One year ago under a banyan tree."

If the rumors are true, here hoping that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's split was amicable.