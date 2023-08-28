Eminem don't play about his diamond single "Lose Yourself." For evidence, look no further than the number of times the rapper has sued people for using the hit track without permission.

Originally released in 2002 on the 8 Mile soundtrack, 8 Mile: Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture, "Lose Yourself" is Em's biggest song, having been certified 13 times platinum by the RIAA in 2022. With a song that popular, naturally, many people have co-opted the track for their own purposes. Multiple times, this has led to lawsuits issued by the rap god.

Since 2002, Eminem has filed lawsuits against multiple billion-dollar companies for using the record without getting the OK via proper channels, including popular streaming services Apple Music and Spotify.

Twenty-one years after it release, Eminem is still holding people accountable for unlawfully using his smash hit. Most recently, Shady, via BMI, reportedly issued a cease and desist letter to 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy for using "Lose Yourself" on the campaign trail.

"BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto," the letter reads.

There seems to be only one exception. In 2020, Eminem licensed the track to Joe Biden, giving the President of the United States permission to use the song in a political ad.

See all the times Eminem has sued companies for using "Lose Yourself" without permission below.