Diddy Spotted Dancing and Smoking Outside His Miami Mansion

Diddy is not letting a federal investigation stop him from enjoying life. The rap mogul was recently spotted dancing and smoking outside his Miami mansion.

Diddy Diddy Bops Outside Miami Mansion

All eyes are on Diddy following the raids on his homes in Miami and Los Angeles last Monday (March 25), in connection to a reported sex trafficking probe. On Sunday (March 31), The Hollywood Fix obtained a video that shows Diddy near the waterfront of his Star Island home in Miami. In the clip, which can be seen below, the Bad Boy head honcho does a spirited two-step. He makes his way to a pillar and begins smoking. After a few puffs, he walks behind a wall and disappears onto his property.

Read More: 50 Cent Compares Diddy to Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein

Diddy Spotted Multiple Times Since Raid

Diddy has been spotted multiple times since news broke that he is under federal investigation. Cameras captured him at the airport on the day of the raids. In one video, he is pacing back and forth. In a second airport video, he is talking with federal agents while the man accused of being Diddy's drug mule is being arrested.

Last Thursday (March 28), Diddy was spotted leaving Top Golf in Miami Gardens with his twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, where he threw up a peace sign to the paparazzi. Over the weekend, he was seen hanging out with Stevie J.

See the video of Diddy dancing and smoking outside his Miami mansion below.

Watch the Latest Video of Diddy