Kanye West Spends Over $3 Million to Get on Presidential Ballot in Only 12 States: Report

Kanye West is reportedly spending a small fortune to secure his place on the ballot to become the next President of the United States.

A source at Let the Voters Decide, a third-party petitioning group led by Mark Jacoby, who was once arrested for voter fraud in 2008, told TMZ that Kanye West has spent between $3.5 and $4.5 million on his campaign. According to this report, ’Ye paid the petitioning group to go across 15 states to send workers to gather signatures on his behalf.

The most significant portion of Kanye's money went to Arizona, where the rapper spent $1 million to secure 93,000 signatures. He was ultimately denied placement on the state's ballot. Between $325,000 and $300,000 was spent in Virginia and Ohio, but unfortunately, his hard-earned cash was not enough to secure him a place on the Ohio ticket. ’Ye spent $400,000 in Kentucky and $80,000 in Iowa. Oklahoma, Arkansas, Vermont, West Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, Utah, Minnesota, Tennessee and Virginia are the ballots West's name will appear on in Election Day (Nov. 3).

While the $3.5 million—or more—spent by the 43-year-old rhymer to secure his place in the presidential election seems like a loss for him, he was recently minted a billionaire by Forbes magazine in April, so the $3.5 million was a drop in the bucket.

The report that Kanye West spent this large amount of cash on an election that doesn't seem to be going in his favor is just one of many that has surfaced online about his campaign strategy. Kanye was accused of running for president to aid the Trump administration and deter Black voters from supporting Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee.