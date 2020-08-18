Michelle Obama Appears to Call Out Kanye West During Democratic National Convention Speech

Kanye West may have gotten a few endorsements for his 2020 presidential run, but it looks like former first lady Michelle Obama won't be among those supporting ’Ye.

Last night (Aug. 17), Obama gave the keynote speech on the first day of the annual Democratic National Convention and although she didn't name-drop the G.O.O.D. Music founder, it can be assumed that she was referring to him and his presidential aspirations. While Obama sang Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's praises as the presumptive Democratic nominee, she also advised U.S. citizens not to waste their vote come Election Day on Nov. 3.

"This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning," she said towards the end of her 18-minute speech. "We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012. We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden."

Kanye West announced his run for President of the United States last month and has had quite a few ups and downs following his decision to go up against Biden and current president Donald Trump. Since that time, he has received support from Elon Musk, Nick Cannon, YG and DaBaby, but he has also reportedly been accused of voter fraud and possible collusion with Trump.

In fact, reports surfaced online earlier this month that Yeezy has been removed from the election ballot in his home state of Illinois due to invalid signatures. Kanye submitted nearly 2,000 signatures that could have either been illegible names, voters who are not actually registered to vote or citizens who provided fake names or addresses. He isn't on New Jersey's ballot for the same reason.

White House correspondent and CNN political analyst April Ryan shared the legal consequences Kanye can face as a result of the faulty signatures. "Two states declaring #KanyeWest inelligible to be on #POTUS ballot due to faulty signatures could open him up to an #ElectionFraud investigation," she tweeted on Aug. 8. "I would imagine other states where reported GOP operatives assisted him to get on the ballot will soon be reviewing. #Election2020."

Meanwhile, a lawyer who was on Trump's presidential campaign in 2016 supposedly turned in petition signatures on Kanye's behalf to Wisconsin election officials. A grievance regarding this action was filed by the Campaign for Accountability against the attorney claiming that she is violating a conflict of interest.

On another related note, The New York Times published an article last week claiming that Republican operatives are trying to help ’Ye get on the election ballot to divert Black votes away from Joe Biden.

While there appears to be a ton of moving parts to Kanye West's presidential campaign, he hasn't addressed any of the accusations, alleged investigations or Michelle Obama's purported jab at him during her D.N.C. speech.

Check out former first lady Michelle Obama's Democratic National Convention speech below. She appears to mention Kanye West at the 14:55-mark.