Kanye West Previews New Music at London Fashion Show

Kanye West recently previewed new music at a fashion show in London.

Kanye West Debuts Unreleased Track

On Friday (Sept. 15), video surfaced of the Mowalola SS24 fashion show in London. In the clip, which can be seen below, models are walking down a runway surrounded by spectators while the new Ye track plays. It appears Kanye may be sitting in the front row dressed in black attire while recording the models on a cell phone.

"P***y like a Steph three, straight water/Baby what's the killer price? Kevin Costner," Ye raps on the track.

New Kanye West Music on the Way?

This is the most recent sign that new Ye music is afoot. Last month, Ye collaborator, Chicago producer Orlando "Fya Man" Wilder, revealed Kanye is working on a new album. He described the new songs as "Old Ye but new with the times" and confirmed Kanye was working on the album at his June birthday party. A few weeks later, more possible details emerged when information leaked on a subreddit that revealed the album is titled Change and will be coming out in October.

Most recently, Ye has been making the headlines for his NSFW moment in Italy that reportedly got him banned for life by a boat company.

