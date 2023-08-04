Kanye West Is Working on New Album – Report

Kanye West is reportedly cooking up a new album.

Kanye West Producer Reveals Ye Is Working New Album

On Friday (Aug. 4), Chicago producer Orlando "Fya Man" Wilder conducted an AMA on Reddit where he talked about his career and upcoming music. During the Q&A session, Fya Man, who wrote and produced on multiple songs on Ye's Donda album, revealed Ye is back in the lab working on his Donda 2 follow-up. Fya Man described the new songs as "Old Ye but new with the times." He also confirmed the controversial producer was working on the album at his birthday party back in June.

"Music was worked on heavily, and the party was amazing," Fya Man noted.

Fya Man, who won a Grammy for his work on Kany West's "Hurricane," also revealed he's worked with Ye recently and said the Yeezy founder isn't bringing back any tracks from his officially unreleased Donda 2 album.

Kanye West Returns to Album Mode

Musically, Kanye West has been quiet for all of 2023, following a tumultuous 2022 in the rapper's personal life, which found him labeled as a pariah for controversial comments he made in the fourth quarter of 2022. Ye reportedly got married earlier this year to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. In recent months, he's been appearing to focus on his return to fashion more than music. However, it appears he's been plotting his musical return, too.