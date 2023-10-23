Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Hosting Multi-Stadium Listening Event for New Album in November

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have announced they will host a multi-stadium listening event for their new album in early November.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign Album Listening Announced

Rumors of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's joint album loading have been rumbling for weeks. On Monday (Oct. 23), Ty provided some solid confirmation by announcing he and Ye will host a multi-stadium listening event next month. The Cali rap-crooner shared the information via Instagram. The post simply reads, "multi-stadium listening event November 3." The note also features the yen and dollar signs.

What We Know About the New Album

Back in August, rumors of Kanye West dropping a new album started flying around when Chicago producer and Donda collaborator Orlando "Fya Man" Wilder conducted an AMA on Reddit where he spilled some beans on the project. Less than two weeks later, more purported details emerged, which reported the album would be dropping in October and titled Change. Ty Dolla $ign was later said to be heavily involved in the LP.

Earlier this month, it was reported Kanye was looking into hosting a listening event in Italy. Last week, the album was reportedly postponed while Kanye tried to find a distribution partner.

Peep the announcement for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's album listening event in November below.

See Ty Dolla $ign's Update About His New Album With Kanye West