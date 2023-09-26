Kanye West and Dr. Dre’s Jesus Is King 2 Album Leaks

Kanye West and Dr. Dre's Jesus Is King 2 album has hit the internet.

Ye and Dre's Collab Album Leaks

Kanye West and Dr. Dre's collab album Jesus Is King 2 has been on the backburner for a few years. On Monday (Sept. 25), the unreleased project made its way to the internet. The leaked version of the super producer alliance contains 15 songs including guest spots from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Travis Scott, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Anderson .Paak and others, which XXL is unable to share due to copyright but lives on Reddit. It is mostly made up of Dr. Dre remixed tracks from the original version.

It is unclear who leaked the sequel album. XXL has reached out to Dr. Dre's team for comment.

Read More: Kanye West Previews New Music at London Fashion Show

Fans React to Jesus Is King 2 Leak

Fans online have been weighing in on the leaked project on social media, with many of them praising the album, specifically Dr. Dre's production.

"WHY DID THEY NOT RELEASE JESUS IS KING 2, THIS IS SO DAMN FIRE," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted.

"Jesus is king 2 goes crazy actual 10/10 album best thing i've heard all year," someone else posted.

"The way dr dre breathed new life into jesus is king 2 is crazy," another post reads.

The History of Jesus Is King 2

Ye first announced Jesus Is King 2 back in November of 2019, on the heels of putting out his full-length gospel album Jesus Is King the previous month. The following June, video surfaced of Ye and Dre in the studio. A few months later, Kanye teased Eminem's appearance on the album. Not many details have surfaced since then.

There have been reports over the last couple months that Kanye West is working on a new solo album.

Peep the response to Kanye West and Dr. Dre's leaked Jesus Is King 2 album below.

See Reactions to Jesus Is King 2 Leaking