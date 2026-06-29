Skepta Furious Over Male Model Hugging North West Instead of Giving Her a Handshake at Event, Says Grown Men Are Trying to Use Her

Skepta is furious over a video of 13-year-old North West being hugged by a 23-year-old after she'd initially went in for a handshake.

On Friday (June 26), North attended the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer Matteo Sinet2027 show at Paris Fashion Week, where video shows her being greeted by model Matteo Sinet. While she put her hand out to shake hello, Matteo simultaneously went in for a side hug, which North then went with instead. The pair then posed for a couple press photos and went their separate ways.

After seeing the video the following day, Skepta immediately voiced his concerns on X.

"A blind man could see she wanted a handshake kmt," he wrote with the clip, before adding, "My fans know I try to stay out of peoples business but damn the way grown men, complete strangers, try to use North makes me sick."

When a follower responded and asked whether "hugging is a social offense," Skepta pressed on.

"What are you talking about?!" he replied. "She is 13 years old and she put her hand out for a handshake, you don’t ignore that. I can’t believe some these replies to my tweet."

He continued, "Protect your kids people. Protect your kids! Sickening [barf emoji] schools teaching French, German & English when really the language most people need to f**king learn is ‘Body Language.’"

A source has reportedly since told Page Six that North, who was there without her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, "wasn’t uncomfortable at all and just wasn’t sure if [Sinet] wanted to shake hands or hug."

Check out Skepta's posts below.

See the Video That Set Skepta Off

See Skepta's Posts About North West Being Hugged Skepta goes off over grown man hugging North West.