Kanye West Memes Go Viral After Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Break Up

Kanye West memes have gone viral after reports surfaced that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up.

According to an E! News report, published on Friday (Aug. 5), Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly called it quits after a nine-month courtship.

Sources close to the couple told the entertainment website that Kim and Pete agreed to the split and will remain friends. While the pair have mutual respect for each other, they found that their demanding schedules and distance apart "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," said the insiders. The break up reportedly happened sometime this week.

When news broke of Kim and Pete's separation, hundreds of Kanye West memes popped up on social media. Most of them feature a person doing some sort of celebratory dance to jokingly represent Ye probably dancing with himself upon hearing the news of his ex-wife splitting from Skete. Peep some of the memes below.

Other memes feature Kanye in some funny moments like looking at his phone and smiling or dancing.

Nevertheless, Kanye West is still dealing with reportedly having no attorney to represent him in his ongoing divorce case with Kim Kardashian. "The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye," a source told E! News. "They are happily co-parenting."

