The Game Slips, Almost Falls While Walking Down Aisle at Wedding

UPDATE (Aug. 20):

The Game had set the record straight that he didn't actually fall when he appeared to take a tumble while walking down the aisle during a recent wedding.

In a comment left on XXL's Instagram post about the incident, Game clarified that he slipped and almost fell.

"Ah slipped on the wet roses, did the James brown & wiggled up out that shhhhhhiiiii.. the playa way," he wrote in the comment below. "Nothing to see here [crying laughing emojis]."

The Game reacts to video of him slipping during wedding. losangelesconfidential/Instagram loading...

ORIGINAL STORY (Aug. 20):

The Game takes a nasty fall while walking down the aisle at a recent wedding.

The Game Falls Head Over Heels, Literally, at Wedding

On Monday (Aug. 19), Game attended the wedding of fellow Cali rapper Kid Red. Video captured from the wedding, which can be seen below, shows Game walking down the aisle in a black suit while attendees look on. As Game gets closer to the front, he inexplicably trips and falls, disappearing off camera as the stunned guests gasp. The video clip then cuts off.

Game Helps Unify Compton Gangs

Game's mishap at the wedding comes after he was involved in another unifying moment in his hometown. On Sunday (Aug. 18), Game joined YG for a peace walk in Compton in an attempt to initiate a truce between the Treetop Pirus and Fruit Town Pirus gangs.

"This sh*t bring tears to my eyes, homie," Game said while being interviewed at the event. "To see this much red and sh*t, westside Bompton. Every hood, everybody all good, ain't no bullish*t. Don't nobody even feel no tension, no bullish*t. This sh*t make a ni**a happy."

During the event, members of both factions took a harmonious stroll from Gonzales Park in Compton and continued through the city, making a pit stop at the famed local restaurant Tam's Burger, which was featured in Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" music video.

