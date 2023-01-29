Lil Pump Gives Fan Shoes Off His Feet, Kid Immediately Tries to Sell Them for $1,000

Earlier this month, Lil Pump gifted a fan his sneakers right off his feet and the kid immediately tried to sell them for a grand.

Last Tuesday (Jan. 24), TikTok user @soleloco posted a video of a fan who received a pair of all-white Air Force 1s (aka "the Uptowns") from Lil Pump at the 2023 Sneaker Con event on Jan. 7 in Ft Lauderdale, Fla.

In the clip, the kid recounted how he asked the "Gucci Gang" rapper for his kicks and that he gave the sneakers to him right off his feet. The fan then turned around and tried to sell them for $1,000 at the event. There's no word if the kid had any potential buyers.

On Lil Pump's Instagram page, there's a video of himself interacting with the aforementioned young fan who is in shock after the rapper removed his sneakers off his feet and gave them to him. Pumper also signed the kicks for authenticity. In the clip, the elated fan told Pump he was joking when he said he would sell them. The kid said he was going to put the shoes in his room.

As for Lil Pump, he didn't walk around Sneaker Con barefooted for long. In fact, the 22-year-old rhymer copped a bevy of expensive sneakers at the footwear event.

In the past, Lil Pump is known for buying expensive kicks for a devoted fan.

Check Out Lil Pump Copping Sneakers at Sneaker Con Below