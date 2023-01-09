Dr. Dre has some choice words for Georgia U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green after she used his hit song "Still D.R.E." to score a video she posted on social media in celebration of Kevin McCarthy being named Speaker of the Unites States House of Representatives.

On Monday morning (Jan. 9). MTG shared a nearly two-minute video on Twitter. The slow-mo visual mostly shows her walking the halls of the Congress in a seemingly chipper mood. The video ends with footage of the celebration that occurred when McCarthy was appointed the new Speaker, MTG on the phone with someone who is presumed to be Donald Trump and MTG racing down to take a selfie with McCarthy.

"It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming," she captioned the clip.

Dr. Dre is not feeling the use of his song by the far-right politician. He told TMZ on Monday he did not authorize the use of the song and blasted Green for her "divisive" politics.

"I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one," Dr. Dre told the celebrity news site.

XXL has reached out to Dr. Dre and Marjorie Taylor Green's teams for comment.

Dre isn't the first hip-hop artist to recently call out a politician for using their song without the green light. In November of 2022, Krayzie Bone took exception to Georgia Senate seat candidate Herschel Walker dancing for supporters at a rally to the dulcet tones of the Grammy-winning Bone Thugs-N-Harmony track "The Crossroads."

See Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's Video Below