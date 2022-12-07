DJ Quik Says He Deserves to Be Where Dr. Dre Is

DJ Quik thinks he deserves all the same accolades as Dr. Dre.

On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the veteran Compton, Calif. beat maker hopped on Twitter and expressed his thoughts about why he believes he should be in the same position as his fellow Cali producer.

"I know it’s early. But I deserve to be where Dre is," DJ Quik tweeted. "I don’t think it’s fair, but I understand why. I’ve never had a machine behind me, that always hurt my friends more than it did me."

"My friends have come to me in confidentiality to say 'do your music like you want to. Just be DJ Quik! People love that shit!'...This doesn’t need to be on a podcast. Because you have fire starters, who want to spin everything to get more ratings. But the truth is: I love Dr. Dre, like a big brother, one I never had. It pains me when people pit us against each other."

He added: "There is no automatic winning lottery ticket for everyone Periodt. On this planet, you get what you get. But it’s what you do with what you have been given to work with that makes you a star...I know I’ll never be as popular as I need to be, but I have 10s of artists superstars! And when they shine, I just smile. The janitor doesn’t get all the glory, but he keeps the backstage, clean as a triage."

Quik concluded, "This is not a meltdown, I’m just expressing myself as neutrally as I can."

While DJ Quik is a legend in his own right, few producers have amassed the success or wealth of Dr. Dre, who remains one of the richest and most well known hip-hop artists in the world.

See DJ Quik's Twitter Posts Below