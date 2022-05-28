DJ Quik’s Son David Blake Jr. Arrested and Charged With Felony Murder – Report

DJ Quik’s son, David M. Blake Jr., was reportedly taken into custody and charged with felony murder.

According to a report on NBC Los Angeles, published on Friday (May 27), David M. Blake Jr., 27, was arrested in the city of Porter Ranch, Calif., on Thursday (May 26). The arrest follows a fight and shooting that happened on Wednesday (May 25) on Carfax Avenue in Porter Ranch that left Julio Cardoza, 33, dead. Authorities have identified Blake Jr. as a suspect but did not provide further details about the incident. Blake Jr. is the liaison to California's Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan.

Upon hearing the news of David Blake Jr.’s arrest, Compton officials told NBC Los Angeles in a brief email statement that "the City is shocked to learn about this incident."

David Blake Jr. is currently in custody on a $2 million bond. He is due in court on Tuesday (May 31), according to MSN.

XXL has reached out to the Downey Police Department and the office of councilman Isaac Galvan for comment.

Before his legal troubles, David Blake Jr. was a budding rapper under the alias D. Blake. As an artist, he has appeared on his father’s albums, including 2014’s The Midnight Life on the songs "Back That Shit Up" and "That Getter." Blake Jr. has also dropped several tracks of his own, including "Official," "Rollin" (featuring Kinglife Herb) and "I Wanna Know (Remix)" featuring Dom Kennedy. Check out the video below.

Watch NBC 4 Los Angeles report on David Blake Jr’s arrest for felony murder below.