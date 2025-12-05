DJ Quik’s Son Convicted of 2022 Murder

DJ Quik's son has been found guilty of murdering a man in 2022.

On Thursday (Dec. 4), a jury convicted David Marvin Blake Jr. of one count of second-degree murder and one count of shooting from a motor vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Julio Moises Cardoza Jr. on May 25, 2022. The shooting occurred after a fight broke out between Cardoza and another man in Downey, Calif. Blake then fatally shot Cardoza Jr. from a nearby car and drove away. Cardozao suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital. Blake was arrested for the murder in Porter Ranch, Calif., the following day. He was held in custody on a $2 million bond.

Prior to his arrest, Blake had a budding rap career, performing under the name D. Blake. He appeared on Quik's 2014 album The Midnight Life. Blake also released several solo records, including "Official," "Rollin" (featuring Kinglife Herb) and "I Wanna Know (Remix)" featuring Dom Kennedy.

According to KTLA 5, Blake worked as a liaison with Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvin at the time of the shooting. In 2022, Galvin was removed from office due to allegations of election fraud. In 2024, Galvan pleaded guilty to taking bribes in exchange for cannabis permits.

Blake will have to wait a couple of months to learn his fate, as his sentencing date has been set for Feb. 6, 2026. He is facing 40 years to life in state prison.

