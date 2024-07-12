Conservative Commentator Candace Owens Thinks Eminem Is Lame and Desperate After He Dissed Her on His Album

Eminem's Candace Owens diss on his new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) did not go unnoticed by the controversial conservative pundit who is calling Em lame for the lyrics.

Candace Owens Claps Back at Eminem

On Friday (July 12), Owens appeared on TMZ where she was asked to opine about Slim Shady's jabs on the track "Lucifer."

"I could not have laughed harder when somebody sent this to me," Owens says in the interview below. "I just think it is so lame. He has now cemented himself as a lame person. I just reeks of his—I'm calling this now his Hillary Clinton hot sauce moment. Like, he's just so desperate to show Black people that he's real."

"He's just aged out. It's time for Eminem to hang it up," she added.

Eminem Shade Candace Owens

Candace Owens was one of the many people to catch a stray on the new Eminem album, which dropped on Friday. On the song "Lucifer," he takes aim at the right-wing talking head with the lines, "And Candace O, I ain't mad at her (Ah)/I ain't gon' throw the fact b**ch forgot she was Black back at her/Laugh at her like them crackers she's backin' after her back is turned/In a cute MAGA hat with her brand-new White Lives Matter shirt (Haha, nope)/Or say this MAGA dirtbag in a skirt."

He continues, "Just opened the biggest can of worms on the whole planet Earth/Call her 'Grand Wizard' (Yeah), 'Klandace' (Haha), or 'Grand Dragon,' or/Like the national anthem, I won't stand for the tramp (Why?)/But I can't diss her 'cause my plans are to get in her pants and I'll blow my chance if I answer back to her."

Eminem also took shots at Diddy, Bruce Jenner, Ja Rule, the late actor Christopher Reeves and others.

See Candace Owens weighing in on Eminem dissing her below.

Watch Candace Owens on TMZ