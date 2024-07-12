Here Is the Full List of Guest Appearances on Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) Album

Just like that, it's Shady season. Eminem returned with his 12th album The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) and brought some friends along for the ride who were initially uncredited on the DSP tracklists.

The new Slim LP contains 19 songs, in addition to two bonus tracks released exclusively through Em's website. The rap god is back to his old antics on the project, which includes the previously released singles "Houdini" and "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and BabyTron. Em gave a PSA on how to listen to the album hours before its release.

"Public service announcement: the 'death of slim shady' is a conceptual album," he typed on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy."

Fans also had to initially listen to the album to learn the guest appearances, after fake tracklists were floating around on the internet. There are even a couple of cameos that are not featured in the updated song listing.

See the complete list of guest appearances for Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) below.

Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) Tracklist

1."Renaissance"

2. "Habits" featuring White Gold

3. "Trouble"

4. "Brand New Dance"

5. "Evil"

6. "All You Got" (skit)

7. "Lucifer" featuring Sly Pyper

8. "Antichrist" featuring Bizarre

9. "Fuel" featuring JID

10. "Road Rage" featuring Dem Jointz and Sly Pyper

11. "Houdini"

12. "Breaking News" (skit)

13. "Guilty Conscience 2"

14. "Head Honcho" featuring EZ Mil

15. "Temporary" featuring Skylar Grey and Hailie Mathers

16. "Bad One" featuring White Gold

17. "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and BabyTron

18. "Guess Who’s Back" (skit)

19. "Somebody Save Me" Featuring Jelly Roll and Alaina Mathers

20. "Kyrie and Luka" featuirng 2 Chainz

21. "Like My Sh*t"