Adrien Broner had some explaining to do after Bhad Bhabie called him out for sending her a direct message on Instagram.

On Friday (Jan. 3), the “Bestie” rapper shared in her Instagram Story an image of a direct message from the professional boxer that read, “text me crazy girl.” Bhabie then added a clip from Akon’s 2004 video for “Locked Up.”

For those who don’t know, Bhabie is 16 years old and Broner is 30.

However, Broner reached out to gossip website The Shade Room to tell them that his actions were an "honest mistake." Apparently, the veteran boxer didn’t know that Bhabie was underage.

“Nobody [wants] to date a kid but I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on they profile,” Broner told the outlet. “I thought she was grown the way she out here moving.”

For her part, Bhad Bhabie has since deleted the post. It's unclear whether she and Broner have had any contact over this matter.

In December, Bhabie, the Atlantic Records artist revealed that the price of fame wasn't worth it and that she was moving back home in Florida.

"I’mma keep it real, I’m not fit for this fame...I’m too real nobody can handle the truth and if being attacked for something I’mma tell the the damn truth about it and y’all can’t handle that,” she wrote on IG. “I’m back in Florida with my family living my best life. I could give two fucks about this fame shit.”

You can read Adrien Broner's DM, as well as his response to the controversy surrounding it, below.