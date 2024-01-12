Boosie BadAzz Calls Lil Nas X ‘This Whatever’ and ‘Disrespectful’ for New ‘J Christ’ Video

Lil Nas X is stirring the pot again with his song and music video "J Christ," and Boosie BadAzz has taken the bait, calling the new release disrespectful and referring to Nas X as a "whatever."

Boosie BadAzz Reacts to Lil Nas X's "J Christ" Video

On Friday (Jan. 12), Lil Nas X released his previously announced single "J Christ" along with the Nas X-directed music video. In the visual, which can be seen below, the Georgia rap-crooner is seen depicted in various scenes from the Bible. In one scene, Nas X plays Noah as he navigates the arc through treacherous waters. In another part, Nas X is being lifted up on a crucifix with stigmata marks on his hands and feet.

"Back-back-back up out the gravesite/B***h, I'm back like J Christ/I'm finna get the gays hyped/I'm finna take it yay high," he raps on the track.

Once Boosie got wind of the visual, he responded on social media.

"THIS 'Whatever' IS SO DISRESPECTFUL ITS SAD SMH," the Louisiana rapper captioned a clip of the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with an unrelated link to a rewards program.

Boosie's disdain for Lil Nas X has been well documented, with Boosie being one of the openly gay rapper's most vocal detractors.

Read More: 12 Unique Ways Rappers Have Portrayed Jesus Christ

Lil Nas X Responds to Backlash After Announcing Christian Song

Back in November of 2023, Lil Nas X announced he would be transitioning into his Christian wave.

"Y’all mind if i enter my christian era?" Lil Nas X asked in the caption of a clip of the song he shared on X.

After being called out for the using religion as his next gimmick, the "Old Town Road" rapper responded to the backlash, "Y’all see everything i do as a gimmick. When in reality im just an artist expressing myself in different ways. whether im a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now christian y’all find a problem! y’all don’t police nobody else art like mine. y’all hate me because im fun cute and petite."

Check out Boosie's reaction to Lil Nas X's "J Christ" video and peep the music video below.

See Boosie BadAzz's Reaction to Lil Nas X's "J Christ" Video

Watch Lil Nas X's "J Christ" Video