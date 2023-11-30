Lil Nas X recently responded to the backlash he received on social media after previewing a new religious song he's working on.

Lil Nas X Responds to Backlash After Previewing New Christian Song

On Thursday (Nov. 30), Lil Nas X posted a preview of the new song on X, formerly known as Twitter, which touches on Christian themes and finds the "Old Town Road" rapper praising the holy father.

"Father stretch my hands/The lonely road seems to last the longest," Lil Nas X sings in a clip of the track. "Help me with my plans/Everything seems to go to nowhere."

"Y’all mind if i enter my christian era?" Lil Nas X asked in the post's caption. Trolls were quick to bash the song, and specifically criticized Lil Nas X's sexuality as a reason why he couldn't make Christian music.

"Making christian music does not mean I can't suck d*ck no more," Lil Nas X replied on X. "The two are not mutually exclusive. I am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons."

He went on to call out a troll for being a "christian correctional officer," before adding another tweet in response.

"Y’all see everything i do as a gimmick," he wrote. "When in reality im just an artist expressing myself in different ways. whether im a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now christian y’all find a problem! y’all don’t police nobody else art like mine. y’all hate me because im fun cute and petite."

The new song is Lil Nas X's first new music since "Star Walkin'," which was to promote a League of Legends esports competition.

Lil Nas X's Tampon Costume

The uproar comes after Lil Nas X provoked trolls back in October when he dressed up as a bloody tampon for Halloween and posted a video of it on Instagram.

"Lil nas x dressing up as a bl00dy tampon is the most annoying thing i’ve seen tonight," someone opined on X. "He does nothing except romanticize things that give women pain."'

Last year, Lil Nas X also had one of the most talked about rapper costumes. He dressed up as Ice Spice.

Watch Lil Nas X preview his new Christian song and respond to the backlash below.

